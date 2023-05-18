Bristol City star Tomas Kalas might explore his options in the free agent market with no immediate conclusion to the ongoing contract negotiations with the club, according to Bristol Live.

Kalas joined Bristol City on loan in the summer of 2018 and made his move permanent the following season.

The 30-year-old centre-back has featured in over 150 matches for Bristol City and has been a key part of the squad since his arrival.

Kalas missed a huge part of the 2022/23 season due to a groin injury and featured in only eight league games.

His contract with the Robins is set to expire at the end of the season and he has yet to sign a new deal with Nigel Pearson’s side.

Bristol City offered the centre-back a new contract on significantly reduced wages from the one he is on, but Kalas is not willing to take the deal.

It has been claimed that the player has interest from Europe and with no immediate conclusion to the new contract negotiations in sight, the player is willing to test the waters in the free agent market for a better deal.

It remains to be seen whether Bristol City will be able to come to terms with Kalas for a new contract or whether the player will leave Ashton Gate in the summer.