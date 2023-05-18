Sean Dyche has stated that Everton will not overthink their game plan against Wolves at the weekend and stressed that they will prepare the game in their usual way.

Everton are 17th in the league table, just one point from the relegation zone, with just two games remaining to save their Premier League status.

Dyche will take his side to Molineux on Saturday in search of three points to take on Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves, who have recently secured their Premier League safety.

The Everton boss pointed out that they are in a most complex stage of the season when some players find their form and some struggle with mentality issues.

Dyche stated that Everton are well aware of how the opposition have transformed under their new manager.

The Toffees boss warned his team that they cannot overthink the game against Wolves and believes that they have to play their part by treating the game as any other game in the league.

“Look, you never know; of course, the complexity begins often at the end of the season and there are often odd results”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“On one end of the season, people are finding their way back after a break and then on the other end, are anomalies of mentality.

“The same rule applies.

“We can’t overthink them.

“They have their own reason to do whatever they do, whatever they choose to do, whether they are relaxed or whether they are not relaxed, all that kind of thing.

“All we can do is remind the players that they are a good side and that they are well under the change of manager overall over the season.

“They have conceded goals, they have scored some goals and they have found their way to get to the points they are on.

“We always make them well aware of the opposition and they should be aware of the opposition anyway in the Premier League.”

Wolves have won all of the last four home games and Everton players will have a tough task on their hands to take a positive result out of the game.