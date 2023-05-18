Premier League outfit Fulham are set to allow St Mirren target Kieron Bowie to go out on his second successive loan spell next season, according to the Daily Record.

Bowie, a Sotland Under-21 international, spent last season at League Two side Northampton Town, helping them earn promotion to League One.

He finished the season with eight goal contributions in 36 matches and is yet again set to leave Craven Cottage in the summer.

This time around though, the 20-year-old’s likely destination is going to be his homeland Scotland, from where he moved to England in 2020.

St Mirren are the club that are most interested in signing Bowie on loan, with Stephen Robinson himself pushing for a deal.

The youngster on his part is keen on the move due to family reasons. He would also welcome the opportunity to continue his short-term growth close to his home in Scotland.

However, St Mirren will not be the only club interested in the forward with a number of other club in Scotland also keeping an eye on the situation.

Fulham signed Bowie from Raith Rovers in 2020 but are yet to hand him a senior debut.