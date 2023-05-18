Tam McManus is of the view that Hibernian star Elie Youan gave a hard time to Aberdeen left-back Hayden Coulson on Saturday and believes that it was an excellent decision from the club to make the forward’s move to Easter Road permanent.

The 24-year-old joined Hibs on loan last summer from St. Gallen and initially struggled to settle in with the Scottish outfit.

But Youan has managed to earn praise with his performances in the latter half of the season and Hibs made his move permanent this month.

McManus believes that Youan has transformed massively since his arrival and stated that the player displayed zero end product in the first game of the season.

The former Hibs star was impressed by the forward’s display against Aberdeen at the weekend, in a game which ended 0-0, and says that Youan completely dominated Coulson.

McManus feels that Hibs made the right decision by signing the player on a permanent deal and believes that Lee Johnson’s side have a multi-million-pound player on their hands if Youan keeps on improving.

“If anyone sums up the transformation then it’s one of those summer signings – Elie Youan”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“He was all pace and no end product in the first half of the season but recently has delivered goals and assists aplenty.

“Against Aberdeen last Saturday he gave Hayden Coulson an absolute doing.

“He was involved in everything positive for Hibs and to get him tied down on the three-year deal was brilliant because if he continues to improve and make the right decisions, Hibs will have a multi-million pound player on their books.”

Youan has featured in 31 league games for Hibs this season and has netted six times while assisting seven goals.