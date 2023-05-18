Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has stated Pompey see huge benefit in Jay Mingi signing a long-term contract amid interest from Championship outfits West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed with his performances this season and has attracted attention from West Brom and Birmingham City.

A new three-year deal has been put on the table for the midfielder, whose contract with Portsmouth is due to expire at the end of this season, but he has yet to accept it.

Mousinho is of the view that Mingi knows how demanding he can be and he stated that Portsmouth understand what the midfielder is capable of.

It has been suggested that Championship outfits West Brom and Birmingham City are monitoring Mingi’s contract situation and the Pompey boss stated that the club know the benefits of tying the young midfielder down to a new long term deal.

“You should never offer a contract to a player if you don’t want him”, Mousinho told The News.

“If they turned around and signed it, but we didn’t actually want them in the building, that would be a terrible thing.

“We see a huge upside in Jay signing the contract because we know the potential he has.

“He knows what I’m about and what I am going to demand of him.

“And from what his agent said about interest in him, should he turn down a few other options in order to stay then I think we’d have a very committed Jay Mingi coming back for pre-season.”

Mousinho is determined to build a strong team for the upcoming seasons and it remains to be seen whether Mingi will commit his future to the Fratton Park outfit.