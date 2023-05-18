Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane has hailed Newcastle United target Florian Wirtz and insisted that the German has the characteristics everyone wants in modern football.

Newcastle are currently sitting third in the Premier League table and are pursuing the dreams of playing in the Champions League next season after a 20-year hiatus.

The Magpies are chiefly vying with Liverpool for a place in next season’s continental elite tournament, and they need to accrue six points from their last three matches in order to fulfil their European dreams.

Regardless of whether Newcastle can book Champions League football for next season, they are expected to strengthen their squad again in the summer and have been keeping tabs on Leverkusen midfielder Wirtz, who has made 75 league appearances for Leverkusen since 2020 and scored 14 goals.

Seoane, who previously coached Wirtz at Leverkusen, raved about the 20-year-old midfielder asserting that the Germany international has the traits that are hugely sought after in modern football.

He also likened Wirtz to Chelsea ace Kai Havertz and said that the Leverkusen star will have a great career ahead.

“Florian has characteristics that everyone is looking for in modern football”, Seoane told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato while speaking about Wirtz.

“He’s effective, he knows how to resolve situations with a few touches, he invents the last pass both at wingers and at centre-forward.

“Of course, he needs someone who moves for him.

“The injury has held him back but not stopped him, he will have a great career, another year at Leverkusen to consolidate and return to his best level.

“I think he is comparable to Kai Havertz, although he is a different player.”

Wirtz has so far earned six caps for Germany since his debut for his country in 2021 and all eyes will be on whether Newcastle firm up their interest in him this summer.