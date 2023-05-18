Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Oliver Glasner has insisted that he is not thinking about what comes next after Eintracht Frankfurt and is fully focused on finishing the season well.

The Bundesliga club announced earlier this month that they are going to part ways with their manager following a two-year stint.

Glasner’s relationship with the club had deteriorated over the last few weeks after the 48-year-old criticised the lack of quality he was being offered to achieve the goals set in front of him.

Glasner has been courted of late by Premier League outfit Tottenham, who are in search of a permanent manager to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

However, Glasner will not think about the future and is focused on Eintracht Frankfurt for now.

“I had to give notice of the apartment, otherwise nothing has changed”, Glasner told German daily Bild.

“I deal exclusively with Eintracht Frankfurt. The team, the fans, and the city deserve 100 per cent Oliver Glasner until the last game.

“I feel obligated. Until 3rd June there is only Eintracht for me and I am very happy to do so.”

Glasner is one among a number of names that are being considered by Tottenham with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot also contenders.