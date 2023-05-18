Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has insisted that any conversations with Accrington Stanley over Tommy Leigh are yet to materialise and indicated towards next week as being key.

Leigh played in 50 matches for Accrington this season in all competitions and bagged 12 goals and four assists, as the ‘Owd Reds are preparing for life in League Two next season after relegation.

The 23-year-old midfielder came through the youth ranks at Portsmouth before being released at the age of 16.

His performances this season bolstered his reputation and the Fratton Park outfit are interested in securing their former academy starlet’s services.

However, Mousinho confirmed that no talks between Pompey and Accrington have taken place over Leigh, who is said to be valued £200,000.

He further emphasised that his side could start a conversation to strike a deal for Leigh next week but he is not sure when it would take place.

“There still hasn’t been any contact made”, Mousinho told The News when asked whether his side have held talks with Accrington over Leigh.

“I’m not entirely sure how long we’ll wait.

“I guess it’s something we’d start to pursue, if it is something we’re interested in, starting from next week.

“Players are out of the country and clubs are sorting retained and released lists, but we genuinely haven’t pursued anything on that at the moment.”

Mousinho recently had meetings with his side’s soon to be out of contracts players as Pompey are expected to rejig their squad ahead of next season’s campaign, and they are linked with several players amid a potential transfer flurry.