West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek has revealed his motivation to qualify for the Europa Conference League final, which will take place in Prague.

The Hammers are having a difficult domestic season as they are sitting in 15th position in the Premier League table.

The scenario, however, is very different in Europe, as West Ham are on course to qualify for the Europa Conference League final.

David Moyes’ team will travel to the AFAS Stadion tonight with a goal advantage from the first leg to take on Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final tie.

Soucek has struggled to shine season where the Czech international has managed to find the net only three times in 47 matches.

The 28-year-old West Ham man has admitted that he wants to finish the season strongly and he is motivated to qualify for the Europa Conference League final as it will be hosted on his home soil, in Prague.

“Since I knew at the beginning of the season that the final of this competition is in Prague, I told the guys: ‘Come on, we need to go there because it’s my home!’ so it’s a special motivation for me”, Soucek told the club’s official website.

“I feel very good because now it is coming to the end of the season, but we are all ready to play because we are playing for a lot.

“Me for sure, but I hope the rest as well are ready mentally and physically.”

Soucek and his team-mates will look to finish the season strongly with a European trophy in their hands.