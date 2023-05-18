Morgan Sanson, on loan at Strasbourg from Aston Villa, has revealed that his time at Villa Park has made him tough mentally, but admits to a hellish time at the Premier League side.

The 28-year-old central midfielder featured in only three games for Aston Villa in the first half of the season and joined French outfit Strasbourg on loan in the winter transfer window

Sanson has established himself as a regular in Strasbourg’ starting line-up and has featured in 15 league games since his arrival.

The Aston Villa loanee, who joined the club in the winter of 2021, admitted that he went through a difficult time with the Midlands outfit.

Sanson believes that his lack of regular game time at Aston Villa helped him become mentally stronger and feels that he has grown tougher with his spell at Villa Park, even though he had to go through hell in the process.

“I lived through difficult times there”, Sanson told the Ligue 1 official site.

“First in terms of playing time, which is most important for a player.

“Not playing takes all the fun out of our job and it creates some tension… On the other hand, I have hardened myself mentally.

“I was already solid in my head but now I am armoured.

“Going for months not playing, having been injured for six months the first year, coming back and getting injured again… It was hell.”

Sanson has two years left on his contract with Aston Villa and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to break into Unai Emery’s plans for next season.