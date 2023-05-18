Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, known to be a big admirer of Harvey Barnes, watched Leicester City’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool, and the Magpies could try to land Barnes this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Eddie Howe’s men are sitting third in the Premier League table and are now chiefly vying with Liverpool for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Irrespective of whether Newcastle fulfil their dreams of playing in the Champions League after a gap of 20 years or not, they are expected to bolster their squad ahead of next year’s campaign.

Ashworth is a long-time admirer of Barnes, who has so far made 144 league appearances for Leicester since 2016 and scored 34 goals.

He is keeping a close eye on Barnes ahead of the summer window and was present at the King Power Stadium to watch the Foxes’ meek 3-0 surrender to the Reds.

Howe’s side are keen on another Leicester man in James Maddison but could also potentially move for Barnes as well, with Newcastle standing by to pick up two jewels in the event Leicester fall through the trapdoor.

The Foxes are now staring at an uphill task to retain their Premier League status this season, and Newcastle could siege the moment to raid the King Power Stadium outfit if the latter lose the relegation battle.

Leicester could be dealing with a raft of players looking for lifeboats if they fail to retain their Premier League status this season.