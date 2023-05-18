Norwich City and Leicester City are ready to rival Nottingham Forest for the signature of Salernitana midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, it has been claimed in Italy.

With the summer transfer window drawing closer, clubs are putting their recruitment plans in place and Coulibaly’s performances in Italy have not gone unnoticed.

Salernitana are expected to be tested with offers for the midfielder and England is a major source of interest.

Nottingham Forest held an interest in the 27-year-old in January and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they will rekindle their interest this summer.

They will not be alone though as it is suggested that Leicester and Norwich also want Coulibaly.

The pair are claimed to be ready to move to try to wrap up the signature of the Mali international midfielder.

Leicester are currently battling against relegation from the Premier League, while Norwich will again be in the Championship next season.

If by the summer Nottingham Forest are the only Premier League side keen, it could give them an advantage in the race.

Coulibaly would not be new to British football, having had a loan spell at Rangers in the 2018/19 campaign.