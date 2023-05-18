Rangers have decided to keep hold of their left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and dashed Besiktas’ hopes of making a move for the Turkish international, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Yilmaz, 21, joined the Gers from Besiktas last year on a five-year deal for a transfer fee worth €4m.

The left-back’s stint with the Light Blues this season has largely been marred by a hamstring injury, as he has so far made 12 appearances for the Scottish giants in all competitions this season.

Despite having a gloomy season in terms of appearances, the Turkish left-back enjoyed two 90-minute stays in his side’s last two Championship split victories against Aberdeen and Celtic, respectively.

Yilmaz, who came through the youth ranks at Besiktas, was linked with his boyhood club ahead of the Gers’ potential squad overhaul next season, and it has been suggested that the left-back might be offloaded by the Ibrox outfit this summer.

However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Rangers are said to plan to continue with Yilmaz, as a result scuppering the Istanbul giants’ prospective move for the 21-year-old left-back.

After their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Celtic, Light Blues boss Michael Beale revealed that his side are set to revamp their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

The Glasgow side are heavily linked with several players including Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Jose Cifuentes, as some key Rangers players are likely to leave Ibrox this summer.