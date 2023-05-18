Southampton have a timeframe in mind for the appointment of their new manager and want the appointment to be made in time before the start of pre-season in July, according to Sky Sports News.

The Saints, who became the first side to be relegated from the Premier League this season, are set to part ways with their manager Ruben Selles.

They have already started the process of interviewing potential candidates and have put Swansea City manager Russell Martin on top of their list to take over.

However, the Southampton board do not want to take rash decision with regards to the appointment and want to take their time.

Southampton have earmarked the start of pre-season in early July as the time they would want the new boss ready to start work.

The club are on the lookout to secure an alignment between the owners, incoming director of football Jason Wilcox and the new manager.

They had other names on their shortlist as well but seem to have moved on with Martin now being thought of as one of the favourites.

It remains to be seen what other managers Southampton have in mind as contenders for the role.