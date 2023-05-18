Steve Morison would be interested in taking the Cardiff City job amidst Bluebirds supremo Vincent Tan looking at reappointing him, according to Wales Online.

Cardiff are currently without a manager following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi and were recently claimed to have offered the job to Sol Bamba.

However, Tan has been drawn back towards Morison, who he let go in September, as a serious option.

Morison was removed from the manager’s role just two weeks after the summer transfer window closed amid poor results.

However, Tan remains an admirer of the former Leeds United striker and is claimed to be keen to give him the job once again.

And in a sign that he would likely accept a proposal, Morison is interested in taking over at Cardiff.

The manager retains an affinity with the Welsh club and would be willing to answer Tan’s call.

Morison’s first stint as Cardiff manager ran from October 2021 until September 2022, seeing him take charge of 45 games, winning 16, drawing eight and losing 21.