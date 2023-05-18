Aston Villa loan star Morgan Sanson has revealed why he chose to join Strasbourg in the January transfer window, putting himself in a relegation battle, ahead of other options.

Sanson joined Aston Villa in January 2021 from Marseille on a £14m deal and was tipped to make an impact in the Premier League.

He had a difficult start to life at the Villa Park outfit and struggled to live up to expectations, leading to an exit back to his homeland, on loan.

Sanson was linked with a host of clubs in the January transfer window and raised some eyebrows when he headed to France to sign for strugglers Strasbourg.

Since his move to the Stade de la Meinau outfit, Sanson has been an integral part of the team, where he has already played 15 times, being directly involved with three goals from midfield.

Sanson has no issues playing for a club who are not doing well in terms of points on table, as long as he is a pivotal part of it and the club carries a strong mentality.

The 28-year-old French midfielder has disclosed his reasons for choosing Strasbourg and stressed getting first-team football was a major factor behind his decision.

“I didn’t want to join a club in the “soft underbelly” or a club where I would have less playing time”, Sanson answered when he was asked about why he joined Strasbourg in an interview with Ligue 1’s official website.

“That was a real criterion for me as I needed to play an important role in a club even if it was struggling in the standings.

“I made no mistake in joining RCSA, both to get back on track and to help the club achieve its goal.

“And as I said when I arrived, the key word was to have fun again, to play again and to be on the field again.”

Sanson has been an important player since Frederic Antonetti took over and the Frenchman has accumulated 1,172 minutes of first-team football with the relegation battlers, who are currently five points above the Ligue 1 danger zone with three matches remaining.

It remains to be seen what Sanson and Aston Villa decide after the loan spell comes to an end at the end of the current term.