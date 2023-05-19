Ruben Selles has insisted that he is not interested in staying at Southampton if he is not offered the manager’s role.

With two games left in the season, Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed.

Selles took charge of the club once the Saints sacked their second manager in Nathan Jones earlier in the season but he failed to arrest their slide to the Championship.

The 39-year-old is a highly-regarded coach and the Saints decided against bringing in someone one when they sacked Jones and gave Selles the job until the end of the campaign.

The Spaniard wants to become the permanent manager and is very clear about wanting the opportunity to bring Southampton back to the Premier League next season.

A decision has not been made but Selles has made it clear that he is not interested in staying at the club if he is not made the manager.

He wants to build a career in management and will move on if the Saints decide to bring in someone else.

Selles said in a press conference: “If I want to stay if I’m not the manager? Absolutely not.

“If somebody has a doubt or if they don’t know through me they can read it through the media.

“That’s very direct, I will try to make my career as a manager.

“Here if possible but if not I hope it will be another place.”

Southampton have a decision to make on whether to keep faith in Selles or look to bring in an experienced hand for the rigours of Championship football.