West Ham United would allow David Moyes to see out his contract at the London Stadium if he manages to win the Europa Conference League, according to the Daily Mail.

The experienced manager’s future at the club has been under scrutiny owing to an indifferent run of form this season, with West Ham even threatened with relegation at one point.

With those fears now having receded the Hammers are looking forward to laying their hands on their first trophy since 1980.

That has changed Moyes’ position at the club and he will be offered the chance to see out his contract if they win the Europa Conference League.

It is suggested it would be impossible for David Sullivan to initiate Moyes’ exit if West Ham win the trophy.

However, in case Moyes himself decides to walk away irrespective of how the season ends, West Ham would have to resume their hunt for a replacement.

There are potential candidates that have already been shortlisted.

The names of recently-sacked Chelsea manager Graham Potter, Fulham boss Marco Silva, Lille boss Paulo Fonseca and former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers have been considered.

West Ham are scheduled to take on Italian side Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League on 7th June.