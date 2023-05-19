Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting CEO Markus Krosche is in pole position to become the next Tottenham Hotspur director of football, it has been claimed in Italy.

Tottenham are looking to bring in a new director of football this summer after Fabio Paratici resigned earlier this year.

The north London club are in the market for a new manager but appointing a new director of football is also one of their top priorities.

Several sporting and technical directors across Europe are being looked at closely by the Premier League outfit.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Krosche is the man who is in pole position to fill the role at Tottenham.

His work at Eintracht Frankfurt as their sporting CEO has been lauded and Tottenham have been left impressed with his candidature.

Tottenham are looking and talking to several other names but Krosche is a man who is leading the race.

The north London club recently spoke to Roma’s Tiago Pinto and names such as Tim Steidten, Marco Neppe and Lee Dykes are also in the fray.