Leeds United legend John Giles has admitted that he is glad that Junior Firpo is suspended and conceded that he does not understand how he was playing regularly.

Firpo gave away a penalty and was also sent off in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at Elland Road last weekend.

The left-back lost his place in the team in the middle of the season before fighting back into the scheme of things and has again been a regular part of the side.

However, Giles is not a fan of Firpo and stressed that he has never seen him defend well and feels the defender is a disaster area.

He indicated that Leeds could have won the game against Newcastle last weekend if not for Firpo and his mistakes.

The former White said on Off the Ball: “They have one guy playing for them for a long time and I can’t understand how he is in the team.

“The fellow called Firpo.

“Every time I see him, he is kicking people. Gave a penalty away and after that, he gets a red card.

“Every time I see him, he is a disaster area.”

Giles believes Firpo’s absence due to suspension is a blessing in disguise for Leeds and stressed that his mistakes are not a new phenomenon as well.

“That’s good news for Leeds [that Firpo is suspended], they have got to get somebody else.

“He has been doing all season, every time I watch him he is kicking somebody. He gave the penalty away, Leeds could have won that match.

“It’s a good job he is out of the team.”