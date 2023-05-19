Firpo gave away a penalty and was also sent off in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at Elland Road last weekend.
The left-back lost his place in the team in the middle of the season before fighting back into the scheme of things and has again been a regular part of the side.
However, Giles is not a fan of Firpo and stressed that he has never seen him defend well and feels the defender is a disaster area.
He indicated that Leeds could have won the game against Newcastle last weekend if not for Firpo and his mistakes.
The former White said on Off the Ball: “They have one guy playing for them for a long time and I can’t understand how he is in the team.
“The fellow called Firpo.
“Every time I see him, he is kicking people. Gave a penalty away and after that, he gets a red card.
“Every time I see him, he is a disaster area.”
Giles believes Firpo’s absence due to suspension is a blessing in disguise for Leeds and stressed that his mistakes are not a new phenomenon as well.
“That’s good news for Leeds [that Firpo is suspended], they have got to get somebody else.
“He has been doing all season, every time I watch him he is kicking somebody. He gave the penalty away, Leeds could have won that match.
“It’s a good job he is out of the team.”