Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has stressed his desire to build something at Easter Road and sees big benefit in the fact that the money made by the club stays in the club.

Johnson was appointed in May as Hibs’ new boss and he was delegated with the task of making the club competitive after last season’s struggles.

Hibs are in fifth place in the league table and Johnson has garnered praise from former players and critics for the impressive job he has done with the club.

Johnson is clear that he wants to be at Hibernian for the long term in order to build something, with his mind on making the right decisions for the short, medium and long term period.

The 41-year-old tactician feels that the big positive at Hibs is that money generated by the club is not taken out, something which allows investment to take the side forward to be made.

“I would love to be here for the long haul”, Johnson said at a press conference.

“I think it’s a brilliant club.

“The staff are fantastic, I like the dynamic at Easter Road and HTC [Hibs Training Centre].

“I feel like we’ve still got a lot to do, we’re not finished.

“A lot of that is finance permitting but success on the pitch brings greater finance and the great thing about this club is that there’s no money ever being taken out.

“It all replenishes and goes back into the right places for the good of the club in the long term.

“And I am a long-term manager.

“I’m not one of those that comes in as a quick firefighter and then I’m gone.

“I feel like sustained progression is very important for the long-term future of the club and that’s how I try and perform as a manager, by making the right decisions on a daily basis for the short, medium and long term.”

Hibs have three more games left in the ongoing campaign and Johnson will be determined to finish the season on a strong note by securing European football.