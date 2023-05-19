Dutch coach Mark Wotte has expressed his delight at seeing Sheffield Wednesday mount a remarkable comeback to reach the League One playoffs final amidst a throwback atmosphere at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

Sheffield Wednesday were unlucky to miss out on automatic promotion despite earning 96 points during the regular League One season.

Their situation looked even more perilous when they lost 4-0 in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie against a Peterborough side who finished 19 points behind them in the league table.

However, they mounted a remarkable comeback at home. They levelled the aggregate scores at 4-4 in dying moments of injury time and despite the Posh scoring again in extra time, the home side again netted an injury-time equaliser to make it 5-5 and take to penalties.

The Owls prevailed on penalties and there were wild celebrations inside Hillsborough.

Wotte was delighted to witness the way Wednesday came back into the tie and eventually won it.

He also pointed out that the atmosphere inside Hillsborough on Thursday night was a throwback to olden times.

The Dutchman took to Twitter and wrote: “Que sera sera!

“Sheffield Wednesday going to Wembley after 5-5 on aggregate and penalties.

“What an amazing achievement and atmosphere like in the old days of football!”

Wednesday will now be waiting for the winner between Bolton and Barnsley in the playoff final at Wembley.