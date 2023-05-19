RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose has insisted that he is relaxed about the future of Newcastle United target Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the summer.

The Hungarian midfielder has emerged as one of the top targets for Newcastle ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have identified the 22-year-old as a potential new signing and are keen to explore the possibility of taking him to St. James’ Park in the coming months.

He has a €70m release clause in his contract and Rose admitted that he can do little if a club decide to trigger that in the summer.

However, the Leipzig coach is feeling relaxed as he believes the player is aware of the development he has undergone at the club and the kind of environment he is in that has allowed him to grow.

Rose was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker: “You can’t do anything with a clause anyway.

“I am relatively deeply relaxed.

“Szo has developed excellently here.

“I think he also knows what he has at the club, also in the surroundings where he can work at the moment.”

Leipzig are claimed to be clear that they will not negotiate over Szoboszlai, with the clause needing to be paid to take him away from the club.