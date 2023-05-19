Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that the Gers have learned their lesson from the Ryan Kent situation and understand that they can not let Borna Barisic leave as free agent.

Kent’s contract with Rangers expires at the end of June and the player is set to leave on free transfer in the summer.

Barisic, who is a regular in Rangers starting line-up will be entering the final year of his contract next season and the Gers could lose the experienced left-back on a free transfer.

Ferguson is confident that Rangers have learned from Kent’s transfer situation and believes that the club have understood that they cannot afford to lose their best players on a free transfer.

The former Rangers star issued a warning to Barisic that he needs to sign a new deal or else he will have to leave in the upcoming transfer window so that his sale can benefit the Gers

“Borna Barisic is entering the final year of his contract and if Rangers have learned anything from the Ryan Kent fiasco it’s that they can’t afford to let any more of the best players leave as free agents”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“So if Barisic doesn’t sign a new deal he’ll be moving on too.”

Barisic has featured 29 times for Rangers in the league and has assisted ten goals while picking up four cautions.