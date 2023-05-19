Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes that Michael Beale has a perfect replacement in Robby McCrorie for Allan McGregor and stated that it would be useless to spend big money on a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.

McGregor is set to close the curtains on his illustrious Rangers career at the end of the season, with the goalkeeper expected to depart Ibrox.

McCrorie, who has come through the Rangers academy setup, has been trusted by Beale to guard the sticks during the Gers’ recent games against Aberdeen and Celtic.

And the 25-year-old’s performances have impressed Ferguson, who believes that McCrorie is ready to step into McGregor’s shoes.

Ferguson questioned whether it would be the correct decision to bring in a big-name goalkeeper in the summer instead of giving McCrorie a chance.

The Rangers legend also pointed out that Beale needs to be careful with how he spends the money in the summer and stated that it would be wise for him to bring in a forward instead of a new goalkeeper.

“McCrorie looks a ready-made replacement for McGregor”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“He’s spent the last few years training beside one of the greatest keepers in the club’s history so knows exactly what is required.

“Rangers will be in the market for another keeper but why spend a ton of money bringing in a big-name starter when this young man looks ready to follow in McGregor’s footsteps?

“Beale won’t have fortunes to throw around so he can’t afford to waste a single penny.

“He’d be better spending it where it’s needed most, at the other end of the pitch.”

McCrorie has so far featured four times for Rangers in his career and he has managed to keep clean sheets on each occasion.