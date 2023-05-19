Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has made his offer to buy Italian club Sampdoria, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sampdoria’s relegation has already been confirmed with three games left in the Serie A season.

The Italian club are in dire financial straits and the club are now looking for a new owner before the start of next season.

It has been claimed that a number of suitors have already come forward with Radrizzani also in the fray.

According to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, the Leeds chairman has gone in with an offer for Sampdoria.

The bid is in line with what Sampdoria owe to the banks but not much more than that and that means it is considered insufficient for now.

Radrizzani is keen to get his hands on Sampdoria with the 49ers Enterprise having an option to buy Leeds from him soon.

He is currently holding 56 per cent of the Leeds stake but is expected to be bought out by the Americans.

The Italian is now looking for a new project and Sampdoria are a club he wants to invest in going forward.