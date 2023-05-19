Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has warned Georginio Rutter that to make it in the Premier League he needs to have more than just talent and ability.

The Whites paid a club-record fee to sign Rutter in the winter transfer window but so far, the young forward has not justified his billing.

The 21-year-old has not scored in any of his 12 senior appearances and has been an unused substitute in the last five Premier League games for Leeds.

Allardyce admitted that Rutter is unlikely to get a chance in the last two league games given the fact that Leeds are desperate for results to survive in the Premier League.

He conceded that the Frenchman will have to start preparing for next season after struggling to settle with the burden of a huge price tag on his shoulders.

The Leeds boss did issue a warning to the young forward by insisting that he will need more than talent to succeed in the Premier League.

Allardyce said in a press conference: “I’ve seen him play twice.

“As a youngster and the position that we’re in here, it is a next-season scenario for him.

“He came in January, such a heavy price tag on his shoulders, but I think when you are young and you come to the Premier League for the first time you’ve got to settle in.

“Next season would be the big test for him because the whole of the Premier League demands much more than ability to be a Premier League player.”

It remains to be seen whether Rutter manages to settle down and show some of his ability next season for Leeds.