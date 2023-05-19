Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as one of the targets for Napoli if Luciano Spalletti leaves the club this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spalletti has led Napoli to their first Serie A title in more than three decades and his team have earned huge praise for the attacking brand of football they played to dominate Italian football this season.

But his future at Napoli is shrouded in doubt as it has emerged he has rejected an offer of a new contract from the Serie A giants.

He still has a year left on his current deal but there are suggestions that Spalletti could walk out of the club at the end of a remarkable season for Napoli.

The Serie A champions want to keep him but they are putting plans in place if he leaves and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, De Zerbi is on their radar.

The Italian coach has had a remarkable time in the Premier League where his Brighton side have been lauded for their football.

Pep Guardiola is a fan of De Zerbi’s Brighton and Napoli have kept his name on a three-man shortlist if Spalletti leaves.

Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini are also believed to be on their radar ahead of the summer.

De Zerbi has a €13m release clause in his contract and Brighton would not let him go without getting that figure.