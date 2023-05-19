Recently relegated Premier League side Southampton are set to continue strengthening their backroom with the appointment of Aberdeen’s Darren Mowbray as the new head of recruitment, according to The Athletic.

Southampton are preparing for life in the second-tier of English football and have started making plans accordingly.

The club will have a new director in the form of Jason Wilcox coming in at the end of the season, though he is not going to be the only new face at St Mary’s.

They are also set to hire a new head of recruitment and have zeroed in on Aberdeen man Mowbray.

The club had been speaking to potential candidates over the last few months following the departure of Joe Shields in October.

Finally, though Mowbray will be filling up the vacant spot.

Mowbray comes with an impressive CV, having worked at clubs such as Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Burnley in different capacities.

Southampton are also looking to appoint a new manager to replace Ruben Selles, who will leave the club at the end of the season.

They have zeroed in on Swansea City manager Russell Martin, who is the front-runner.