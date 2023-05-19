Former Southampton boss Harry Redknapp feels that given a little longer, Nathan Jones could have saved Saints from relegation.

Saints’ relegation from the English top flight was rubberstamped following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham last weekend.

The St Mary’s Stadium outfit have witnessed a managerial merry-go-round this season, with a series of poor decisions from the club’s owners holing their attempts to stay in the Premier League beneath the waterline.

Southampton appointed Jones following the dismissal of Ralph Hassenhuttl but made the Welshman the shortest-serving non-caretaker manager at the club after replacing him with caretaker manager Ruben Selles.

Jones, who garnered plaudits during his two spells at Luton Town, has drawn sympathy from Redknapp, and the 76-year-old insisted that Southampton could have been able to stay afloat had they given a little more time to the former Luton manager.

“I’d have liked to see Nathan Jones have a bit longer”, Redknapp told the Daily Echo.

“I know it wasn’t a popular decision among the fans to bring him in but he’s got great enthusiasm and did a fantastic job at Luton.

“Given time, they might not have gone down.”

Southampton are tipped to go through a squad overhaul in the summer as they are preparing for life in the Championship.