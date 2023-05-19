Stoke City have not contacted Wolves for goalkeeper Matija Sarkic amid claims that the Potters are in advanced talks to permanently sign their former loanee, according to Express & Star.

Sarkic, 25, joined Wolves in 2020 from Aston Villa and has struggled to establish himself at Molineux, leading to spells out on loan.

During the last two seasons, the Montenegro international has been shipped out to Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City, respectively, and this season he played for the Potters on a short-term loan deal.

He made eight league appearances for Stoke this term, though his stint at the bet365 stadium was marred by an injury.

The goalkeeper has been tipped to be offloaded by Julen Lopetegui’s side amid the claims that Wolves are searching for potential suitors for the Montenegro man.

Amid the claims of Sarkic’s potential departure from Molineux, Stoke were said to have held advanced talks to secure their former loanee’s services.

However, it is now understood that the Potters are yet to make any contact with Wolves for Sarkic, and Wolves are still awaiting appropriate offers for the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Alex Neil’s side move for their former loanee or Sarkic plies his trade elsewhere in search of regular football.