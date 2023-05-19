Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is set to stay at the Stadium of Light despite the claims surfacing that the Championship outfit were tipped to replace the 59-year-old at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil last year at Sunderland, guided his side to scrape a spot in the Championship playoffs after a sixth-place finish.

However, they were eliminated from the playoffs by Luton Town, and the Black Cats are again preparing for life in the Championship for another season.

After their hopes of securing Premier League status after a six-year hiatus were dashed, Sunderland were in the spotlight to replace Mowbray with a foreign manager ahead of next season’s campaign.

Contrary to the claims, Mowbray is set to stay at the Stadium of Light.

It is further understood that he has already plans for next season in tandem with the club hierarchy.

The Black Cats are preparing to get involved in the transfer activity as they were linked with several players to add to their ranks.

They are claimed to be on the verge of signing Jobe Bellingham soon and are eyeing improving upon their performances this term.