Southampton managerial target Russell Martin will not meet Swansea City’s owners in the United States, according to BBC Wales.

Martin had been expected to travel to America for a meeting with the club’s owners, where he would have been looking for assurances.

The Swans boss wanted assurances over his future, the future of his staff and players and the summer transfer window.

He has not travelled to the United States though amid strong interest in his services from Southampton.

Martin is the leading contender to take over at St Mary’s as Southampton try to return to the Premier League next season.

The manager not travelling to meet Swansea’s owners may be seen as a sign that he is on his way out of the Welsh club.

He has one year remaining on his contract at Swansea.

Under Martin, Swansea finished tenth in the Championship this season, just three points off the playoff spots.

Southampton are desperate to make a speedy return to the top flight following a disastrous campaign.