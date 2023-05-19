Sam Allardyce has claimed that Newcastle United and Manchester City’s performances this week should give his Leeds United players some much-needed confidence.

Leeds are still in the relegation zone and Allardyce is yet to win a game since taking charge of the Yorkshire giants.

He suffered a defeat in their first game in charge against Manchester City and managed to battle a point out of their game against Newcastle at home last weekend.

The Leeds boss admitted that if teams around them get a win on Saturday it will ramp up the pressure and his side will have to respond by getting all three points at West Ham this weekend.

Allardyce said in a press conference: “It is a difficult situation if you find that the teams down there on Saturday get three points. We have to deal with it and we have to accept it and make it spur us on, no matter what goes on on Saturday.

“We have to deliver a three-point scenario at West Ham.

“They certainly handled the pressure last week apart from the silly errors for the penalties.”

Leeds earned credit for their fighting 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and wrestled a point against Newcastle last weekend.

Allardyce believes Manchester City’s big win over Real Madrid and then Newcastle battering Brighton on Thursday night should provide some confidence to his players.

“Newcastle have just battered Brighton 4-1 so it gives us an indicator.

“Man City battered Real Madrid, It shows some good indicators.

“The players’ confidence should be a bit better.”