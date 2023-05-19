Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has refused to be drawn into discussions about Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet’s future at the club, though he insists that the 27-year-old is the type of character a manager wants around the training ground.

The French international, who joined Tottenham on a season-long loan from Barcelona in the summer, is nearing the end of his stay in London.

However, Tottenham have an option to buy the player at the end of his spell, an issue that Mason was asked to address at a press conference.

Mason, while refusing to be drawn into the conversation, insisted that it is not something they are thinking about at this point in time.

However, Mason heaped praise on Lenglet, who he insists is a vocal presence around the training ground and someone any manager wants to have around.

“These conversations I’m sure will happen in the summer”, Mason said at a press conference while addressing the issue of Lenglet’s future.

“Right now it’s not on my mind but I would say about Clem is that he is the type of character we want around the training ground, he is professional, he does it right.

“He’s vocal and the more people we can keep hold of and get in the more beneficial it is.”

Lenglet has so far featured in 33 games overall for Tottenham, a figure that includes seven Champions League appearances as well.