Wolves are monitoring Chilean outfit Universidad de Chile star Dario Osorio regarding a summer transfer for the winger, according to Express & Star.

The 19-year-old winger is considered an exciting prospect at the Chilean outfit.

Osorio is a product of the Universidad de Chile academy and made his debut for the club’s first team last season, featuring in 27 league games.

This season, Osorio has featured in nine league games so far and has attracted interest from several clubs.

Wolves are one of the clubs that are keen on the winger and Osario has also been linked with their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves are determined to recruit talented young players they can nurture for the future and they have turned their heads to the South American market.

It has been claimed that the Midlands outfit are currently monitoring the winger with the intention of bringing him to Molineux this summer.

The 19-year-old has already made senior appearances for the Chile national team, having made his international bow in 2022.

Wolves have yet to make any move for Osorio and it has been suggested that they will face competition for the winger.