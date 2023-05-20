Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham manager Ryan Mason has announced his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Brentford at home this afternoon.

Spurs are sitting seventh in the league table and need points from their last two games to confirm European football in the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be Tottenham’s last home game and Harry Kane will be leading the line in what could be his final home game as a Spurs player given the speculation over his future.

Fraser Forster continues to start between the sticks in the absence of Hugo Lloris and Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet will be at the heart of their defence.

Ben Davies and Emerson Royal will be looking to add width to the team with their bombing runs from their full-back positions. Yves Bissouma also plays, along with Oliver Skipp.

Arnaut Danjuma, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son will be looking to provide support to Kane up front and end their home campaign in style.

Richarlison, Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura are some of the options Mason has on the bench against Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brentford

Forster; Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Bissouma, Skipp, Kulusevski; Danjuma, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Porro, Tanganga, Dier, Perisic, Craig, Sarr, Lucas, Richarlison