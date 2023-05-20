Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Wolves at Molineux.

Sean Dyche’s side sit just a point and a place above the relegation zone with only two games left in the season.

They will be desperate to claim all three points from a Wolves outfit who now have nothing but pride to play for this term.

Centre-back Conor Coady, who is on loan from Wolves, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Jordan Pickford is in goal today, while at the back Dyche goes with Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Dwight McNeil.

Midfield sees Everton deploy Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi, while further up the pitch the Toffees field James Garner, Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can look to the bench if he needs to shake things up and his options include Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms.

Everton Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, McNeil, Gueye, Doucoure, Iwobi, Onana, Garner, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Holgate, Keane, Welch, McAllister, Gray, Maupay, Simms