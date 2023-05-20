Liverpool and Manchester United target Jurrien Timber has insisted that he has not made a decision, one way or the other, over his future at Ajax ahead of the summer.

Timber was wanted at Manchester United last summer but Louis van Gaal’s advice dissuaded him from joining his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are again interested in him and even Liverpool are pushing to take the Dutch defender to Anfield in the next transfer window.

But the player himself admitted that he very much remains undecided on whether he will be leaving Ajax in the summer.

He conceded that rejecting a big club is always complicated but Timber stressed that he is very much yet to take a definitive decision.

The centre-back did admit that a lot is happening behind the scenes ahead of the transfer window.

Timber told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “I am actually in the same situation as last year.

“I don’t know yet if I am going to take that step now.

“I am glad I am at Ajax. You can always show yourself here.

“I understand that people think that if a top club come, I will go and it is also difficult to say no.

“The only thing, I don’t have that at all.

“In my case, everything is still open. Quite a lot is happening in the background in terms of interest.

“Let’s see what the concrete options are.”

Timber has a contract until 2025 with Ajax and the club are hoping to convince him to stay for at least one more season.