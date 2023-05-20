Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has stressed the importance of the Whites players showing the temperament to stay in the game in their pursuit of Premier League survival.

With two games left in the season, Leeds are sitting 18th in the league table and are desperate for points.

They are a point behind Everton in 17th and Sam Allardyce admitted that his side need to make sure that they take all three points from their visit to the London Stadium against West Ham on Sunday.

Matteo stressed the importance of Leeds being in the Premier League for a club of their stature but conceded that they do not have any God-given right to continue in the top flight of English football.

He believes it will boil down the temperament of the players in the last two fixtures as they have to make sure that they stay alive in the games and give themselves a chance of survival.

The former White said on LUTV: “With two games to go, we need everybody, even if you are 50 per cent fit, get yourself out there and do your best for the team.

“It’s so important that Leeds United stay in the Premier League. That’s where we belong but we haven’t got the God-given right to be in that position.

“It’s about the temperament of the players and I am sure the manager would have installed in them quickly to ensure that we stay in the game at every point and give ourselves the best opportunity to stay in the Premier League.”

Leeds have won just two games away from home in the Premier League all season ahead of Sunday’s game.