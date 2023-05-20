Julian Nagelsmann is again in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over taking over, but is keen for assurances, according to The Times.

Spurs made Nagelsmann their top target to take charge in north London, but talks between the two parties broke down.

However, they have now got going once again, making the German manager a serious option for Tottenham.

Nagelsmann though wants assurances over who Tottenham’s next director of football will be.

The 35-year-old was removed from his post at Bayern Munich after he lost the confidence of the Bavarians’ director of football Hasan Salihamidzic.

He is keen to find out who he would be reporting to at Tottenham if he takes the job at the Premier League club.

Nagelsmann is desperate to make sure the environment is suited to him before he agrees to become the next Spurs manager.

On the pitch, Spurs may not even have any European competition on the agenda next term following a slump in results which have left the side sitting in eighth in the Premier League.