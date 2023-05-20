Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has insisted that Liverpool’s good run of form towards the end of the season has come against teams struggling towards the bottom of the league table.

Roberto Firmino scored an emotional goal in his last game at Anfield on Saturday, but it was not enough to win the game and Liverpool managed a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The point leaves Liverpool hoping for a miracle in the top-four race as Newcastle and Manchester United only need a point from their last two games to ensure Champions League qualification no matter what the Reds do on the final day.

Jenas conceded that it has been a good run of form for the Reds recently but pointed out that it came against teams who are at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The former midfielder stressed regardless of what Liverpool have done recently, they have been below par for most of the campaign.

Jenas said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Liverpool have had a really good run at it, given that the standards they set they have fallen way below those this year.

“Words like rebuild and signings will be thrown around but the reality is they just came up short today [and in the season].

“The rest of the teams in this good run have been down the bottom; Leeds, Leicester, Forest.

“They just came up against a team today in Villa that are in good form.”

Liverpool will finish the season with a trip to St. Mary’s to take on already-relegated Southampton next weekend.