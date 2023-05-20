Fixture: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his starting eleven to welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds look unlikely to be able to finish in the top four this season, but Klopp is still keen to finish off the season with two wins and see where it takes his side.

Visitors Aston Villa are themselves looking for a European spot and arrive on Merseyside on the back of a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season saw Liverpool score a 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson form a back four.

In the middle of the park Klopp goes with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench he has options, including Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Firmino, Matip