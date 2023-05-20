Newcastle United target Dominik Szoboszlai does not want to be drawn into whether he may stay at RB Leipzig into next season.

Leipzig scored a shock 3-1 win away at Bayern Munich on Saturday, a result which makes sure they will be playing Champions League football next term.

The jury is out on whether Szoboszlai will still be at the club though as he is the subject of transfer speculation.

Szoboszlai has emerged as a key target for Newcastle United, who are expected to spend heavily in the looming summer transfer window.

And the Hungary international is in no mood to offer any clarification over his future.

When asked after the Bayern Munich game about whether he will be playing Champions League football with Leipzig next season, Szoboszlai replied: “Next question.”

Leipzig have now won their last five games on the bounce and have two more matches remaining.

They finish the Bundesliga campaign by hosting Schalke, before then taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final.