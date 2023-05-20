Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry about the availability of Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The Tricky Trees have secured their place in next season’s Premier League and are now free to dive into transfer business ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Landing another goalkeeper is on the agenda at the City Ground and their eyes have been drawn to Italy’s Serie A for a solution.

Forest have made an enquiry about Monza shot-stopper Di Gregorio, according to Sky Italia.

Di Gregorio has caught the eye with his performances for Monza in the Italian top flight this season, producing key moments.

The 25-year-old Milan born goalkeeper moved to Monza on a permanent basis from Inter, after impressing on loan, last summer.

This term Di Gregorio has clocked 35 appearances in Serie A, keeping ten clean sheets in the process.

Monza currently sit in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have two games left, against Lecce and Atalanta.