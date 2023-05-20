Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the 1-1 draw at Wolves will feel like a win for Everton due to the attitude they showed to stay in the game despite getting outplayed for large parts.

Yerry Mina scored from the last kick of the match at Molineux on Saturday to wrestle away a vital point for Everton in their battle to survive in the Premier League this season.

They are still sitting just above the relegation zone on 33 points with Leeds United in action at West Ham on Sunday.

With Leeds having not won a game since the middle of March, Robinson believes the point could end up as a key result for Everton in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

He believes Sean Dyche should take much pride in the result as his team showed great attitude and mental fortitude to stay in the game and get that point at the end despite being outplayed by Wolves for large parts of the game.

Robinson insisted that the point will feel like a win for the Everton players in the survival race.

The former goalkeeper said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “What a massive, massive result that could be for Everton.

“Sean Dyche has got to be so proud of his side, they were outplayed in parts but they never gave up.

“They kept putting bodies forward, they kept causing problems.

“It wasn’t pretty at times, I can’t remember Daniel Bentley making too many saves in the Wolves goal.

“That’s not just a result today, it’s the mentality, its the attitude they need to bring against Bournemouth next week.

“To come away from Molineux today not feeling down, that’s a 1-1 draw that feels like a massive win.”

Everton will hope the other results go their way and they remain above the relegation zone before the final day of the season.