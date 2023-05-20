West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca would be keen to move to AC Milan in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Scamacca has struggled to live up to expectations at the London Stadium amid a difficult campaign for the Hammers.

He is currently sidelined through injury, but is being linked with a possible return to Italy, where AC Milan are keen.

And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Scamacca would be keen on a switch to AC Milan.

The Italian hitman would welcome the chance to get his career back on track in a familiar environment.

Despite holding an interest in Scamacca, the Rossoneri have made no move for him yet.

They are keen to see how Scamacca recovers from his current injury, with the striker having had to go under the knife due to a knee injury.

Scamacca scored 16 times in Serie A in the 2021/22 campaign, a hail which included finding the back of the net against AC Milan.