Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that Curtis Jones’ ability to create and score goals from midfield is something that Liverpool have been missing for a few years.

Jones has started nine games on the bounce for Liverpool and has played a major part in bringing Liverpool back in the scheme of things for an improbable top-four finish in the last part of the season.

He scored two goals against Leicester City in the last game and ahead of a summer of midfield overhaul on Merseyside, the 22-year-old has staked his claim to continue in the team next season as well.

Alexander-Arnold admitted that Jones deserves all the praise he has been getting as he has really stepped up to the player for the team and has shown his range of qualities in the middle of the park.

He conceded that goals from midfielder are something Liverpool have been missing for a few years and that is exactly what Jones has added to the team since establishing himself as a starter.

“Curtis has been getting a lot of praise right now and it’s fully deserved”, Alexander-Arnold told The Athletic.

“He has stepped up. He has shown the type of player that he is and shown the quality that he brings to the team, on and off the ball.

“He’s proven that he can go and win us matches by scoring and creating goals from midfield.

“That’s something that over the years we haven’t really had in this team.”

Jones is expected to start when Liverpool host Aston Villa at Anfield in the Premier League later today.