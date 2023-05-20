Former England winger Trevor Sinclair has admitted he does not know why Everton boss Sean Dyche left Ellis Simms on the bench at Wolves, as the Toffees chased a leveller.

Everton played out a 1-1 draw at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday, but needed a late Yerry Mina goal to make sure they left with a share of the spoils.

Despite chasing points to help in the battle against relegation, striker Simms was an unused substitute and Dyche opted to push centre-back Michael Keane further up the pitch.

Sinclair admits he does not understand why Simms was overlooked in favour of a central defender and is clear he is a big fan of the Everton hitman.

He feels that picking a centre-back over a striker when goals are needed indicates towards “massive problems”.

“I don’t get that one”, Sinclair said on talkSPORT GameDay Live towards the end of the Wolves game.

“I’m a big Ellis Simms fan and I know he’s not been given many opportunities since he’s come back from Sunderland.

“When you start leaving a striker on the bench and putting a centre-half up front I think there is massive problems”, he added.

The point leaves Everton two points and one place above the relegation zone, though a win for Leeds United at West Ham on Sunday would drag the Toffees back into the drop zone.