Shaun Derry has admitted he does not know what Weston McKennie is bringing to the Leeds United side.

Sam Allardyce saw his Leeds team beaten 3-1 at West Ham United on Sunday in a result which further deepens the relegation worries at Elland Road.

If Everton beat Bournemouth next weekend then Leeds will be relegated from the Premier League regardless of how they fare against Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Allardyce introduced a number of attackers at the London Stadium as he looked for goals and Derry admits he was disappointed with Willy Gnonto, while Brenden Aaronson and Crysencio Summerville did not add energy.

McKennie came in for significant criticism from Derry though, with the former midfielder questioning what he brings to the team.

“I was really disappointed with Gnonto; Summerville and Aaronson when they came on didn’t bring in the energy that was required”, Derry said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“But the big thing for me and I’ve said this openly, Weston McKennie, I don’t know what he brings to this football club in terms of the performances that he is delivering.

“I watched him in the World Cup for the USA and I thought he was a real, gritty determined player – that’s what’s required here, you need that type of performance.

“And I haven’t witnessed that from Weston McKennie unfortunately.”

McKennie is on loan at Leeds from Italian side Juventus and is due to be signed permanently by the Whites if they survive.